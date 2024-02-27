V-CARB Boss Reveals Yuki Tsunoda’s Massive ‘Teenage Fanbase’ Gives Good Marketing Edge to Red Bull

Visa Cash App RB (V-CARB) CEO Peter Bayer has explained how Yuki Tsunoda is extremely popular among teenage audiences. Bayer believes that thanks to the Japanese driver, Red Bull have benefited from a better marketing edge over their rivals. Bayer went on to praise Tsunoda in a recent interview despite having been asked a question about Daniel Ricciardo initially.

Advertisement

When asked how big of an asset Ricciardo has been when it comes to marketing for V-CARB, Bayer replied (as quoted by Pit Debrief),

“Both have been very helpful. Yuki is doing extremely well with a very young target group, and I’ve seen some Formula 1 numbers on the 14-year-olds. They love him. And, Daniel definitely, given his popularity and his way of being Daniel has definitely been helpful“.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JunaidSamodien_/status/1762112394786918554?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Since there are few Asian drivers in F1, Tsunoda helps bring an entirely different fanbase to the sport. Fans often connect with his carefree attitude, and also because he is very authentic. However, Tsunoda may still be under pressure from the Red Bull bosses if he doesn’t deliver, despite his evident popularity.

Red Bull could replace Yuki Tsunoda with Liam Lawson at V-CARB

One of the primary reasons why Yuki Tsunoda is a part of V-CARB is because of his association with Honda. Since Tsunoda is also from Japan, he has close ties with the automaker, who currently provides the engines to both Red Bull teams.

However, this association will come to an end after the 2025 season. From 2026 onwards, Red Bull has decided to partner with Ford to produce their own power units. This could affect Tsunoda’s stay in the team, and puts him under tremendous pressure heading into the 2024 season.

Advertisement

Any kind of lackluster performances could result in him facing the sack, with drivers like Liam Lawson waiting in the wings. Lawson delivered an impressive cameo last season when he debuted in F1 after Daniel Ricciardo suffered an injury.

The New Zealander scored two points in a weak AlphaTauri car while filling in for Ricciardo, and outqualified Tsunoda on several occasions. This didn’t look good on the latter’s part, especially because he is the more experienced driver by quite some margin.

In case if V-CARB do end up sacking Tsunoda, the 23-year-old will find it very difficult to get a seat elsewhere. The only team that may consider signing him is Aston Martin, who will partner with Honda from 2026 onwards. However, for a spot to open at the Silverstone-based team, either Fernando Alonso or Lance Stroll will have to leave the side. As things stand, it seems unlikely that any of the two will leave any time soon.