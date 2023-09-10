Fernando Alonso Vows to Push Max Verstappen if He Gets an Opportunity Once Again

Fernando Alonso has been on the podium multiple times this year but has failed to make Max Verstappen uncomfortable in the process. The Aston Martin driver says he might have to take more risks if he gets another opportunity to challenge the Red Bull star.

During Hungarian GP, Alonso was right after Max but not below his neck. Fernando Alonso has revealed that he was considering an overtake on Max Verstappen in the final laps of the Dutch Grand Prix but ultimately decided against it due to concerns about being able to exit the circuit.

The two drivers were battling for the lead in the race when the red flag was brought out due to Zhou Guanyu’s accident. After the restart, Alonso was right behind Verstappen but couldn’t find a way to pass.

Alonso wants to put more pressure on Verstappen

The Spanish driver, Alonso, recently expressed his determination to take more risks if he is in a position to challenge Max Verstappen. Alonso, who hopes to win another Grand Prix this year, made the comment after the Dutch Grand Prix, where he finished second.

In a radio message to his Aston Martin engineers, Alonso said, “We are going to win a race soon; we are getting closer.”

However, he later admitted that he was not aware that his statement was broadcast to everyone. The Aston Martin driver insisted that if he were in a Verstappen-like situation again, he would go all out to beat him.

Verstappen expects a tough challenge in Singapore

Verstappen, who leads the championship by 145 points over his teammate Sergio Perez, stated after the Italian Grand Prix that Singapore will not be one of the easiest races for Red Bull. The Dutch driver mentioned that the track is quite different from Monza, being narrow and full of twists and turns. Verstappen acknowledged that it’s not the best track for his team, but they will make an effort to perform at their highest level.

Sergio Perez agreed with Verstappen and said that qualifying would be crucial for securing a good result in Singapore. Perez stressed that the track is highly challenging and needs a well-performing car during qualifying, as overtaking is extremely tough.

Red Bull Advisor Helmut Marko said he is optimistic that his team can overcome the challenge and win in Singapore. Marko expressed his confidence that the team could accomplish something unprecedented: a “perfect season.” The Red Bull boss believes that no one has ever accomplished this feat before and considers it a genuine possibility for the team.

Talking about this, he said, “If we win there, we can win everywhere. It’s a very important race for us because it’s one of the tracks where Mercedes has an advantage.”