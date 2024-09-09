Apple TV Reminds Fans of Release Date of Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Movie

Earlier this year, the release date of Lewis Hamilton’s upcoming F1-themed movie — also titled ‘F1’ — was confirmed to be 25 June 2025. Promotion for the same continues, with Apple reminding fans about its impending arrival.

The movie, starring Brad Pitt, is expected to be a box office hit. During filming, the producers insisted that Pitt drive real F1 cars, which were later modified F2 cars made to resemble the originals. Plus, to add to the movie’s authenticity, Pitt and his co-star Damson Idris turned actual F1 weekends into their filming sets.

Earlier this week, the movie’s poster was spotted on the Apple TV platform. Since the trillion-dollar American company is also producing it, it will be released on Apple TV, after it hits the big screens.

“Premiering June 27, 2025, in theatres,” the transcript under the poster wrote. The movie will be released worldwide on the 25th of June, while North American audiences will get to enjoy it two days later.

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the movie’s release, with F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali expecting it to bring more fans into the sport. When Netflix brought out Drive to Survive — a docuseries about the sport — in 2019, F1’s popularity skyrocketed. Domenicali expects a similar effect with this new movie starring Pitt and produced by seven-time world champion, Hamilton.

What is ‘F1’ about?

The teaser trailer for ‘F1’ came out earlier this year, and the real-life, non-CGI shots caught the eyes of the F1 community. Not a lot of actual entities within the sport got screen time, except for former Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner, triggering rumors that the Italian-American could have a role to play.

The story, however, centers on Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes, an F1 legend brought out of retirement to assist the fictional team APXGP. His teammate, Joshua Pearce — played by Idris — is his protégé, and together they aim to lift their team out of its struggles.

It is less than a year until ‘F1’ hits the movie screens, and with each passing day, the excitement surrounding the same continues to grow.