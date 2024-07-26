mobile app bar

$680 Ticket Holders at Belgian GP Get to Appear in Lewis Hamilton’s Brad Pitt-Starrer F1 Movie

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
$680 Ticket Holders at Belgian GP Get to Appear in Lewis Hamilton’s Brad Pitt-Starrer F1 Movie

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC and IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Lewis Hamilton’s ‘F1’ movie starring Brad Pitt is back for filming at the Belgian GP weekend and the fans at Spa-Francorchamps got a pleasant surprise about the filming. The production crew requested fans to be present in the Gold 1 grandstand for the filming of a key scene on the main pit straight.

F1 journalist Adam Cooper revealed a picture of the hoarding of this invitation from the ‘F1’ movie production crew on Twitter (now X). The hoarding stated,

“Today from 11:55 – 12:35 a key scene is being filmed on the grid with one of the fictional APXGP cars in front of the Gold 1 grandstand in the shot”.

The crew wanted crowd members to be present in “blocks A, B, and C” in the Gold 1 grandstand from 11:35 local time. A Gold 1 grandstand ticket which gives a view of the pits and the main straight starts from $680.

As the FP1 session for the F1 Grand Prix weekend was due to begin by 13:30 local time, the filming crew had this tight 40-minute window to finish the scene and get their footage of the audience in the grandstand.

Apparently, Pitt had been preparing for this filming schedule and also asked for tips from George Russell, specifically about the Eau Rouge and Raidillon section.

Pitt and his crew aim to step up the filming at Spa

Last year, the ‘F1’ filming crew visited several races and from Belgium, they took some footage of an Alpine car running in the race. However, this time it seems like Pitt and his co-star Damson Idris along with the pro drivers who are substituting them as action doubles may do some actual laps at Spa for filming.

Thus, when Pitt asked Russell about Eau Rouge, the British driver revealed on The Fast and Curious podcast that he told the American actor how it feels to drive through the famous corner. The Mercedes driver stated that the corner is like a “roller coaster” and one may also “feel like Aladdin a little bit”.

Russell wanted to emphasize the steep climb after Eau Rouge. With racers driving at over 200 mph, they can feel like they are floating and the car is lifting them up.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1000 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Read more from Aishwary Gaonkar

Share this article

Don’t miss these