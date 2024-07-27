APXGP Responds to Backlash For Using Anthoine Hubert In Marketing Propaganda- But It’s Not an Apology

Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula 1-themed movie ‘F1’ has made the headlines for the wrong reasons. The film’s fictional team APX GP’s X account posted a picture of Anthoine Hubert and Dilano Van ‘t Hoff, both of whom lost their lives in accidents at Spa-Francorchamps. Many felt it was a marketing stunt by a stable, that does not really exist, but the account clarified their intentions.

APX GP insisted that using Hubert and Van ‘t Hoff in their marketing wasn’t a part of the promotion. “We want to remember the racers who have passed away,” they wrote.

We remind you again, our posts regarding Dilano Van ‘t Hoff and Anthoine Hubert are not for film and promotion, we want to remember the racers who have passed away. — Expensify APX-GP (@expensifyapxgp) July 26, 2024

Hubert passed away after a high-speed crash during Formula 2’s race weekend at Spa in 2019, which coincided with the Belgian GP that year. Several drivers and fans witnessed the horrible event live, which created painful memories.

Van ‘t Hoff, who was just 18 years old, suffered a fatal accident at the same circuit in 2023, while competing in the Formula Regional Championship.

The entire racing community paid tributes to the two drivers, but Pitt’s marketing team resorting to this left a poor taste in the mouth of fans.

“You are a fake parody account”

The initial backlash was huge, which is why APX GP’s X account came out with a statement to justify its actions. But it wasn’t an apology. Moreover, Pitt, while driving his modified F2 car, to film for ‘F1’, crashed at Spa-Francorchamps on Friday.

The marketing department for this upcoming Hollywood film – produced by Lewis Hamilton – did not have its best day in Spa, and they would be looking to avoid controversies moving on. And for that, fans would want them to steer clear of real-life events that scarred the community.

“The sad passing of real people with real families and friends shouldn’t be a thing,” one fan wrote on X.

the whole thing of your account is a fake parody-like reality, the sad passing of real people with real families and friends shouldn’t be a thing of your discussion — aimarꔮ (@ScuderiaMinaj) July 26, 2024

Some, however, were not too kind with their words. “You are a fake parody account you have no place “remembering” REAL people.”

APX GP’s “fake” social media account sailed into previously uncharted territory, drawing in criticism from several corners. However, the fact that they did not take their post involving Van ‘t Hoff and Hubert down suggested that they stood firm in their claim.