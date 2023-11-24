HomeSearch

Lewis Hamilton Reportedly Bagged Anywhere Around $3-5 Million in His First Hollywood Project Even Though Movie Sees Deep Crisis

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published November 24, 2023

Credits: Imago

Lewis Hamilton is reportedly heavily involved in the making of the latest Apple x Brad Pitt F1 movie. Reports suggest that the seven-time world champion is on course to bagging a healthy $3,000,000 to $5,000,000 producing fee. However, the movie finds itself embroiled in a nasty financial crisis.

According to Business F1 Magazine, the budget for the movie is estimated to be somewhere around $100,000,000. That being said, the biggest pieces of the pie are being taken by some key men in the project.

The biggest earner from the project is the lead man, Brad Pitt, himself. The Academy Award winning Hollywood legend is charging a salary of around $30,000,000 to portray ‘Sonny Hayes‘ in the yet to be titled movie, produced by Hamilton & Co. Naturally, the A-listers on the cast and crew are the one’s exhausting around 60% of the budget available to make the film. What’s more, the film doesn’t have enough dough leftover to even cast a female lead.

Most of the project’s troubles emanate from the writers’ and actors’ strikes prevalent across Hollywood. Despite these setbacks, the image and fanfare Lewis Hamilton has garnered in the sport has kept fans waiting excitedly for the release of the movie.

Lewis Hamilton has vowed to make fictional APX GP the most realistic F1 team ever

Hamilton has come on record to explain that his role in the crew of the film is to make it the most accurate F1 movie ever. Hence, the Briton has worked hard with the sport, the FIA and the filmmakers to ensure that the project is shot with the most amount of authenticity seen for such a project in Hollywood.

A lot of strides have been made in that regard, too. For instance, at the 2023 British GP, an F2 car was modified to allow the ‘APX GP‘, the name of the fictional team in the movie, to run sessions and laps alongside the main Grand Prix weekend for filming purposes.

What’s more, Brad Pitt sauntered around with the drivers during the actual driver’s parade and national anthem at the British GP. This has marked the revelation that many current F1 drivers will appear on screen in cameos and more for the film itself.

With all that has been going on, the film is expected to be released in the summer of 2025.

