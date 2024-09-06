Lewis Hamilton Feels Unshakeable Guilt After Meaningful Fan Interactions

Lewis Hamilton is the most popular F1 driver on the grid and on social media. The seven-time champion has over 37.5 Million followers on Instagram and close to 8.5 Million on Twitter. With Hamilton making the decision to join Ferrari next year, the number is likely to increase. Yet, the Brit feels guilty for not doing enough for the fans.

Multiple videos of Hamilton being gifted bracelets, and posters, among many other things, go viral on the internet. The Brit, in an interview with rollingstone.com, recalled one such moment with an old lady and felt guilty for not being able to give anything back to the fans.

Lewis Hamilton at the fanzone today, with loads of friendship bracelets ❤️ ! #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/DsUn6L5B8R — deni (@fiagirly) August 24, 2024

Hamilton said, “I’ve got this one really sweet lady, for example, that’s traveled to quite a few of the European races, and she keeps turning up and giving me books of poems, and there’ll be a book on history, and she would have gone through and put tabs on all the important parts of the book.”

He continued, “You feel really bad, because everywhere you go, it’s like they give, give, give, and you don’t.” Hamilton revealed he doesn’t carry gifts around and usually arrives directly from the airport.

Hence, whenever he receives a gift, he gets the feeling that he’s supposed to give something back. However, he did go back on his words to give something back to the Tifosi last weekend.

Hamilton signed Ferrari caps despite still driving for Mercedes

Ever since Hamilton announced that he will join Ferrari next season, the Tifosi have showcased their love for him. Some fans even brought posters at the Imola GP earlier this year to showcase their excitement for Ferrari’s line-up next season.

As a result of the same, Hamilton went back on his words and signed a few Ferrari caps. Earlier, the Briton had said that he will not sign any Ferrari caps until he officially joins the team next season.

During a promotional event for Almave earlier this year, Hamilton told the fans that he would only be signing Mercedes caps. “Mercedes caps, No Ferrari caps”, he said. However, it seems that the Italians’ love for him proved to be too difficult for him to deny their request at the Italian GP last weekend.

Speaking with the press in Monza, he said, “I’ve had some people that have asked me to sign Ferrari caps and I’ve been like: ‘no, no, it’s too early. It’s too soon.’ They’re trying to get ahead of the curve. But I have signed some caps, obviously.”