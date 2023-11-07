Lewis Hamilton Gets Candid About Ongoing Struggles With Mental Health: “I Have Never Spoken About It, But...”

Formula 1 is one of the most high-pressure sports in the world, with split-second decisions making or breaking one’s race. As per a recent report by Fan Nation, seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton recently opened up to Sky Sports F1 regarding the various mental challenges he faced during his journey in the sport and how he managed to cope with them.

He said, “I have never spoken about it, but I’ve had to do a lot of work in the back.” The Briton then revealed the various methods he has tried to work on his mental health.

This ranges from going through therapy to finding different outlets like reading or meditation. Hamilton revealed that he is always looking to learn about the tools that can help him deal with the challenges that he faces mentally.

One of the major stressors in Hamilton’s life has been his fame and everything that comes with it. This was one of the main reasons behind his hiatus from social media following the controversial 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi. Hamilton admitted that he has restricted his social media usage due to anxieties related to it.

Lewis Hamilton reveals the secret to his longevity

This is not the only time that Lewis Hamilton has spoken about the importance of mental health. In another interview with Men’s Health, when asked about his secret to having such a long career, Hamilton had a very simple answer.

The Mercedes driver said, “Mental health is at the top of the pyramid. Everything else feeds into that.” He explained further that an athlete goes through innumerable hardships and, therefore, must find something that motivates him to push himself.

The Briton also got candid about the various ways that he approaches his mental peace. He said, “I’ve been adding meditation and cryotherapy and stretching every day.”

Hamilton also revealed that one of his major aims at the moment is to find the correct balance between work, health, and enjoyment. With seven championships, 103 wins, and 104 pole positions to his name, the Mercedes driver is a living example of how important it is for one to prioritize their psychological well-being.