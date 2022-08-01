“Are we live?”: Christian Horner gives intimidating response to journalist when asked whether Ferrari helped Red Bull to form comprehensive lead

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner refuses to believe his team have won the 2022 Constructors championship despite Ferrari’s struggles.

As the season stands Red Bull has dominated both the Drivers and Constructors championship. This means Christian Horner could lift the Red Bulls 1st Constructors title since 2013.

Max Verstappen claimed a fantastic victory in the 2022 Hungarian GP. Despite starting 10th and facing tricky track conditions, the Dutchman claimed his 8th win of the season.

He extended his lead on the championship by 80 points, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Leclerc, on the other hand, has had a season to forget.

The season started with a string showing from Ferrari who finished 1-2 in the opening round in Bahrain. And then claimed victories in Australia. But the lead shifted from their side to Red Bull after the Spanish GP.

The Monegasque started the season strongly but has been maimed by poor on-track strategy and decisions. Although he won the Austrian GP, he crashed out from the lead in France, giving Verstappen an easy win.

The poor strategy calls from Ferrari’s pit wall saw them lose a possible 1-2 finish in Hungary. And now, heading into the summer break, the Italian team will have to get their house in order.

But the fact is that Ferrari dropped points after the opening 3 races onwards. The Italian team have won only 2 of the last 8 races. While Red Bull and Max especially have overpowered them with consistent results.

Christian Horner has a comfortable season ahead

With close to a hundred points separating Ferrari and Red Bull, Christian Horner will have an easy season ahead. In the post-race interview, he was asked if he was being awarded the championship.

Red Bull chief had a witty reply saying, “Are we live?” Horner then said, “I can only focus on our performance. We did a great job today. We switched our strategy.”

Even Max Verstappen was asked whether Ferrari’s errors and misfortunes played a big role in Red Bull’s success. To which he politely said no.

But Horner does not wish for a close season like 2021, which concluded in Abu Dhabi. Max Verstappen managed to beat Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the last race of the season after a controversial decision by then race director Micheal Masi.

Horner said, “There’s not one ounce of me that wishes that. Last year was a heavyweight bout that went 22 rounds. And I’d prefer not to have to go through that again.” But he is not done with the title race yet.

“The points tables look healthy, and it’s a great way to sign off into the summer break. But there is still a lot of racing to go. Ferrari is quick, and Mercedes are coming back into the game. There’s still a long way to go in this championship, plus a sprint race.

