F1

“We can’t hope to win the championship”: Charles Leclerc losing title hopes as Ferrari’s poor strategy cost’s him 25 crucial points

"We can't hope to win the championship": Charles Leclerc losing title hopes as Ferrari's poor strategy cost's him 25 crucial points
Tejas Venkatesh

Previous Article
Red Bull driver avoids having fate like Charles Leclerc with last minute change before race start
Next Article
"Ferrari were on the hards?" - Lewis Hamilton left astonished by Ferrari's strategy at Hungarian GP
F1 Latest News
"He had a desire to follow in the footsteps of Michael Schumacher"- Christian Horner claims Sebastian Vettel was right in taking $40 Million move to Ferrari from Red Bull
“He had a desire to follow in the footsteps of Michael Schumacher”- Christian Horner claims Sebastian Vettel was right in taking $40 Million move to Ferrari from Red Bull

Christian Horner claims Sebastian Vettel took the right call by joining Ferrari in 2015 as,…