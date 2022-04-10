F1

“It would have been great to have a double podium on the team”- Sergio Perez expresses his dissapointment over Max Verstappen’s DNF at the 2022 Australian GP

"It would have been great to have a double podium on the team"- Sergio Perez expresses his dissapointment over Max Verstappen's DNF at the 2022 Australian GP
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Do you hecking love tenz?": Boaster hilariously questions Scream and others during Masters Interview
Next Article
"That was a really, really disappointing result"– Christian Horner explains why Max Verstappen retired in Australia
F1 Latest News
"You put me in a very difficult position" - Lewis Hamilton had to back off from fighting for P3 in the Australian GP
“You put me in a very difficult position” – Lewis Hamilton had to back off from fighting for P3 in the Australian GP

Lewis Hamilton did not expect a P3 and P4 for Mercedes in Australia however he…