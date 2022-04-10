F1

“That’s not what I want to hear”– George Russell disappointed with Mercedes’ command to yield his podium position to Sergio Perez

"That's not what I want to hear"– George Russell disappointed with Mercedes' command to yield his podium position to Ser
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"All these MFs crazy!! Life is bigger than some damn sports": Damian Lillard and Shannon Sharpe thrash Gil Brandt for his comments on Dwayne Haskins
Next Article
Harshal Patel siblings and family details: When will Harshal Patel join RCB after death of sister?
F1 Latest News
"We probably have chances for the Championship, which makes me smile": Charles Leclerc looks back on a dominant performance at the 2022 Australian GP
“We probably have chances for the Championship, which makes me smile”: Charles Leclerc looks back on a dominant performance at the 2022 Australian GP

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc dominated the 2022 Australian GP from start to finish, taking home the…