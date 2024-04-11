“Arrest Stefano Domoneycali”: Fans Up in Arms Against F1 as Another Street Circuit Could Join Calendar

Ever since Liberty Media bought Formula 1 from CVC Capital Partners in 2017, they have been adding several street circuits to the calendar. Since street circuits are usually in the middle of the city, they usually bring about a greater amount of revenue. While this is the reason why Liberty Media have been keen to add more and more street circuits, the fans are not happy with the direction F1 is currently taking. With reports now claiming that South Korea wants to host a street race, the fans are furious.

As revealed by Deni on X (formerly Twitter), Incheon has submitted a letter of intent to F1 to host a street circuit race as early as 2026. Yoo Jeong-bok, who is the mayor of Incheon, recently had a meeting with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali during the Japanese Grand Prix weekend to discuss the same.

The letter reads, “Incheon is the best place to host F1, as it has a transportation network such as Incheon Airport and Incheon Port and many luxury accommodations. We will begin full-scale discussions to host F1 Incheon”.

Soon after the news about F1 considering adding another street race reached the fans, many expressed their frustrations. Some such as Jonas believe that F1 should just introduce a “separate street series” instead of adding more street circuits to the calendar.

Meanwhile, another fan expressed their annoyance by stating, “Arrest Stefano domoneycali immediately“. Several fans are against street circuits as they usually do not provide the overtaking and different sets of challenges that conventional F1 circuits provide.

Before Incheon, F1 has already confirmed the Madrid GP for 2026

Last year, Formula 1 confirmed that they had reached an agreement with the City of Madrid to host a race in the Spanish capital. Since F1 already has a race in Barcelona, many are concerned that Madrid will now replace the Catalan city on the calendar.

While Madrid is a hybrid circuit, it does have several elements of a street circuit. Hence, unsurprisingly, fans were also unhappy to hear the introduction of the Madrid GP to the calendar from the 2026 season onwards.

The introduction of the Madrid GP will just continue F1’s recent trend of hybrid and street circuits. Previously, in 2022, F1 also introduced the Miami GP, which features a hybrid circuit.

Then last year, F1 also introduced the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which features yet another street circuit. Since F1 has already introduced so many street and hybrid circuits recently, another in Incheon will certainly infuriate several fans.