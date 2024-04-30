‘GOAT’ Tom Brady’s Travel Tales Might Be the Best Australia Tourism Ad for US Sports Fanatics

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha – USA TODAY Sports

At the start of 2024, Tom Brady traveled to Australia for his ‘An Evening with Tom Brady‘ speaking tour. Impressed by the sights and experiences Down Under, he shared his adventures on an episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, three months ago. Brady’s enthusiasm for Australia might just inspire many US sports fanatics to plan their own Aussie adventure.

Australia left Tom Brady in awe as he described it as “quite the sight to see.” Known for his love of global travel and diverse cultures, Brady dove headfirst into Australia’s sports scene. From learning about Australian rugby rules to catching a cricket game, he soaked up every moment.

But the adventure didn’t stop there; Brady also had the opportunity to interact with Australia’s unique wildlife, including kangaroos and koalas which is a fascinating experience that one doesn’t often encounter in America.

“Saw quite a few things that were indigenous to the country and that was one of the high points. Again, there was a lot of travel for a short period of time, but well worth it.” Brady added, “I love the language over there too, everything sounds so proper and it’s a very fun culture. Every ones pretty chill.”

Tom Brady continued to rave about Australia, detailing his admiration for the language and culture. He got a distinct California vibe, as the “chill” attitude and zest for fun mirrored that of Californians. Australians, much like Californians, embraced a carefree approach to life, not taking things too seriously all the time.

The Patriots legend couldn’t get enough of the lifestyle in Australia, and his excitement was palpable. His glowing endorsement might just be the push needed for many to start planning their next trip to Australia!

Tom Brady’s Top Travelling Tips

Tom Brady recently took the spotlight on the “Hertz Let’s Go Show,” a daytime talk series hosted by Yvonne Orji. In this interview, Brady held nothing back, offering candid and witty perspectives on his love for travel. From delving into his passion for exploring new places to sharing tips for an unforgettable travel experience, Brady kept listeners thoroughly entertained.

Traveling with children is an adventure of its own and it is even something Tom Brady understands firsthand. According to Brady, traveling with kids posed its challenges, but it was also incredibly fulfilling. The former NFL QB is a father of three and knows the importance of striking a balance between fun and relaxation. “I always make sure to pack some games and things that can keep them occupied. But it’s also crucial to ensure they have time for physical activity and exploration.,” Brady said.

Brady moved on, preaching the gospel of travel prep and must-have gear. His picks? Healthy and practical things. Hydration tops his list, ensuring electrolytes are always on hand. Additionally, he never forgets to pack Airpods, sunglasses, lip balm, and, of course, his wallet.

Despite his seasoned traveler status, Brady admits conquering jet lag is no walk in the park. He outlined some clever tactics to tackle this common travel challenge. “Travel can be stressful. I try to stay relaxed and keep a positive attitude. It makes a significant difference,” he advises. And it’s not just about physical well-being; Brady highlighted why maintaining a calm and positive mindset throughout the journey is important.