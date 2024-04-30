“I Am Not Going To Be Tom Brady”: Patriots’ Drake Maye Sets Course For Debut NFL Season

The New England Patriots have pinned all hopes on Drake Maye after selecting him as the number 3 pick in the 2024 Draft. Naturally, the 21-year-old QB has a big task in New England, since the team wants him to step into Tom Brady’s shoes at the earliest. Nevertheless, Maye has confirmed that he is up for the challenge in his introductory press conference, and has even shed some light on the shed light on the Tom Brady comparisons.

Maye arguably faced the most difficult question to date when a reporter asked him about his intentions of following in Tom Brady’s footsteps. However, the young QB remained composed and in a thought-provoking remark, said,

“I am not going to be Tom Brady, but will try to be Drake Maye.”

Brady won seven Super Bowl rings in his career and six of these rings came with the Patriots. Notably, the 46-year-old GOAT left the team after the 2019 season, and the Patriots never won a Super Bowl after his departure.

While Maye made no Super Bowl promise, he thoughtfully highlighted three priorities in his answer with the first being his realization that he can never match Tom Brady’s NFL records. On top of it, Maye showed an eagerness to learn from the GOAT quarterback and he even promised to keep his focus on his natural game. Hence, during the press conference, a determined but honest Maye said,

“Yeah, Tom Brady is the GOAT. You know, it’s easy to say that. He’s the best that ever played this game. I am not going to be Tom Brady. So I’m going to try to be Drake Maye, and from there, I’m just trying to learn from him. Hopefully, get to know him a little bit,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Maye also shared his perspective about his chances to be the Patriots’ starting QB this year. The young talent made it clear that he was always willing to wait for his chance until he was a perfect fit for the role. “It’s not given to you. You have to earn it,” was Maye’s reaction to the question on his chances this year. It emphasizes his desire to learn under new head coach Jerod Mayo and shows his desire to prove his worth in the team.



Drake Maye to Wear Tom Brady’s College Jersey Number With The Patriots

Amid speculations surrounding his jersey, the Patriots Quarterback revealed he will wear the No.10 jersey in New England. It is interesting to note that his QB idol Tom Brady wore the same number during his stint in Michigan. Yet, despite the similarity, a thoughtful Maye chose to not comment on the same, to avoid comparisons with the Patriots legend. It is also to be noted that the 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones used to wear the same uniform number before his move to the Jaguars.

In the meantime, the young Quarterback made a humble joke that featured his guru, Tom Brady. According to Chad Graff from The Athletic, Maye said he’ll stick with the No.10 jersey, “as long as it ain’t 12 to fill those shoes.” Interestingly, Brady used to wear the number 12 jersey in his time in New England. Thus, with his honest remarks, Maye has made it clear that he doesn’t want to get compared to Tom Brady by any means, as he chases his success in his debut year.