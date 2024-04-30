mobile app bar

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Helmut Marko Quits on Next Max Verstappen Search But Still Determined to Fulfill His Primary Task

Red Bull’s chief advisor Helmut Marko recently spoke about his search for the next Max Verstappen. However, Marko, who was one of the first people to spot Verstappen’s talent feels that it is impossible to find the Dutchman’s regen.

Marko helped Verstappen get into F1 through Red Bull’s sister team in 2015 and he has paid off the 81-year-old’s trust. Fast forward to 2024 and Verstappen is a three-time World Champion on his way to securing his fourth crown.

As quoted by PlanetF1 Marko said,

“There will never be another Verstappen, at least I don’t see one at the moment.” 

That being said, Marko is not giving up on developing young talents. Red Bull’s junior academy, headed by Marko is famous for having some of the most promising youngsters in the sport. This is something the Austrian wants to continue with. “We always deal with young drivers,” he added.

Marko has been an integral part of the Red Bull system since joining its Driver Development Program in 1999. He has nurtured some of the biggest F1 stars in Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and Carlos Sainz over the years.

Earlier this season, rumors of a rift between Marko and Team Principal Horner pointed towards the former’s exit from Red Bull. However, his comments about his continued commitment to Red Bull’s academy suggest that he is not going anywhere.

Helmut Marko’s future is tied to Max Verstappen in Formula 1

Because Marko gave Verstappen his big break in F1, the Dutch driver feels indebted to him. They share a close relationship, and Verstappen openly revealed that Marko’s presence at Red Bull is non-negotiable. If Marko ends up leaving the Milton-Keynes-based outfit, Verstappen could follow him wherever he goes.

Marko does not look likely to leave anytime soon, but recent reports suggest that Verstappen is pushing for the exit door. A peaceful environment within Red Bull is a must for the 26-year-old, which is something that is lacking this season.

For Red Bull, their behind-the-scene instability started with Christian Horner’s saga at the beginning of the campaign. Now, in addition to Marko and Verstappen’s reported discontent, Chief Technical Officer Arian Newey has turned in his resignation papers (as per BBC).

With Newey close to leaving, Verstappen frustrated, and tensions rising within the Austrian stable, the foundation of their recent on-track dominance in the ground-effect era is being threatened.

