As Red Bull Drowns in Drama, Max Verstappen’s Neglect Begs One Important Question

Adrian Newey became the first casualty of the Christian Horner “inappropriate behavior” controversy. However, there is a strong belief he won’t be the last. The internal turmoil has started taking effect as both McLaren and Mercedes bosses admitting CVs from Red Bull’s engineering department are making rounds. Now, the attention has shifted toward Max Verstappen who is rumored to be following in Newey’s steps.

A suggestion of Verstappen’s exit has been floating around the paddock since his father’s outburst. However, despite Jos Verstappen claiming Horner is breaking Red Bull internally, the Dutchman pledged his loyalty to the team.

He admitted he wants to be in the fastest car and has no plans of leaving before fulfilling his contract. Although sometimes words said in the F1 world cannot be taken at face value. Take Lewis Hamilton’s move away from Mercedes for example.

So, despite his statement, the rumors aren’t put to bed, especially now Red Bull does not seem as invincible as it seemed in 2023. This is the understanding of F1 presenter Christian Hewgill as quoted by Crash.net.

He said, “Are we now going down the hill of Red Bull’s domination? If we are – and without Newey in the mix – does it give Verstappen more to think about long-term? Potentially. He could be stronger coming out and saying ‘I am not going, I am staying, it doesn’t matter what Adrian does’. But he hasn’t put the rumors to bed.”

Hewgill also pointed out there are clear signs of the pack closing up. Eventually, the team will surely feel the absence of Newey. So before long, the Dutchman will be able to predict if the Milton Keynes outfit will be able to keep up with the likes of Mercedes in 2026.

The new engine regulations might shift the power dynamics because dominance never lasts in Formula 1. This is exactly why a move away can never be fully discounted.

One factor that can convince Max Verstappen of a move to Mercedes

Max Verstappen has maintained his stance that he wants to drive the fastest car. At the time of writing, that’s the Red Bull RB20. Sure, McLaren won the previous race but the overall scales tip in the Austrian team’s favor. With the clear advantage over the rest of the grid, there is no reason for the three-time champion to leave at least before the end of the 2025 season.

However, no one knows how powerful the first-ever Red Bull power unit will be. The new regulations might force the 26-year-old to gamble on his future. However, David Croft believes no one can predict how the teams will fare in the 2026 regulations.

“I don’t think Max Verstappen is going to go to Mercedes,” said Croft as quoted by PlanetF1. “I really don’t see Max leaving, unless, and here’s the caveat, unless he knows, and how he knows, I don’t know how anyone knows, that the Mercedes engine in 2026 is going to be like in Mercedes engine in 2014.”

So, unless the Dutchman has proof of Red Bull’s failure in manufacturing an engine and Mercedes’ success, there is no reason to switch. This seems to be the general perception that aligns with his stance.