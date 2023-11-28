Schumacher Disses History-Making German Sophia Floersch as ‘Not Enough’ for F1 Amid Fight for Women in the Big League

The Formula One Management is committed to encouraging the participation of more women in the sport as the number of females continues to be very low. This was also one of the reasons why the management decided to introduce the F1 Academy. However, F1 expert Ralf Schumacher believes that even top women talents such as Sophia Floersch are “not enough“.

Even though Florsch has previously produced some remarkable performances in the FIA World Endurance Championship, ADAC Formula 4, FIA F3, and Deutsche Tourwagen, she still has not managed to impress the former F1 driver. Speaking about this, Schumacher said as per GrandPrix.com, “She [ Sophia Floersch ] is certainly the best woman we currently have in German motorsport, but her talent is not enough for professional formula racing.”

Michael Schumacher had a contrasting viewpoint to his brother

Michael Schumacher, the elder brother of Ralf Schumacher, had a different stance when it came to women in motorsport. The seven-time world champion said back in 2012 that women can make it to F1.

Speaking about this, the former Ferrari star said as per Karting.net, “There is no reason why women should not be competitive in any of those fields that we have available in motorsport because physical limits – even in F1 – they’re not so high that women couldn’t do it.”

The Formula One Management recently does seem to be making more efforts to encourage the participation of more women in this sport. They not only introduced the F1 Academy but also made it mandatory for every Formula One team to identify talented female drivers in the sport and sign them as development drivers.

This effort helped F1 teams identify talents such as Tina Hausmann, Lia Block, and Bianca Bustamante. Among them, Bustamante, who competed in F2 for Prema Racing, made history after McLaren included her in their development program recently.