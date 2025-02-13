mobile app bar

“We’ve Not Stood Still”: Oscar Piastri Reveals McLaren Has Made Some Significant Changes in MCL39

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
December 5, 2024, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: OSCAR PIASTRI (AUS) of McLaren 81 speaks at a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during media day of the 2024 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit

December 5, 2024, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: OSCAR PIASTRI (AUS) of McLaren 81 speaks at a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during media day of the 2024 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit
Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

2024 Constructors’ champions McLaren have become the first team to officially unveil their 2025 challenger. Despite the F1 75 livery launch event scheduled for the 18th of February, the team debuted the MCL39 — in a camo livery — at Silverstone earlier on February 13.

Going into the 2025 season, the Woking-based team are expected to be one of the frontrunners, and Oscar Piastri has revealed that his team have made some changes to protect their advantage over the rest of the field. Whilst speaking to Sky Sports F1’s Craig Slater, Piastri revealed,

“We’ve not stood still. There’s some things that are different, some new innovations on this car”.

Piastri is aware that it is important for the team to keep improving. Last year, many teams made a big jump in performance, and staying stagnant could end McLaren’s dominance at the front.

“I think that’s what you need to do to try and stay at the top. We’ve seen in the past that when it’s not been us winning, other teams have been constantly putting new things on their car,” he explained.

In fact, Ferrari — who looked liked the closest competitor to McLaren towards the end of last season — have already revealed that the SF-25 is going to be a radically different concept to their previous iterations in the ground effects era.

2025 sets up for two-way title fight between McLaren and Ferrari

Given just how small the margins are in terms of performance, the title fight between McLaren and Ferrari could just end up being one about the drivers rather than the car. Last season, the Scuderia narrowly missed out on the Constructors’ title by 14 points but have a revamped lineup for 2025.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been brought into the Ferrari fold to bolster their title chances. But at the end of the day, it would appear that consistency will be key to winning in 2025.

Hamilton will need some time to get used to the operations of the team and the SF-25. On the other hand, Norris and Piastri seemed to be dialed in from the get-go.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these