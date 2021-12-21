“As soon as he stops, I stop too”– Max Verstappen will quit F1 if his key aide leaves the sport

Max Verstappen claims to walk away from Formula 1 if his key race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase leaves the sport.

Max Verstappen is among the most talented Formula 1 driver of this millennium. Moreover, at the age of 24, he still has lots of glories and laurels to achieve.

However, the Dutch race driver, who became the year’s world champion refuses to extend his career in F1 without his key man Gianpiero Lambiase.

Lambiase has been with Verstappen since 2016, and many times, he has brought the calming effect to the 24-year-old race driver. So, much is his influence that Verstappen threats to walk away from F1 if his key man leaves the sport.

“I have said to him I only work with him. As soon as he stops, I stop too,” Verstappen revealed to Ziggo Sport.

“Of course, we can be pretty strict with each other sometimes, but I want that too. He has to tell me when I’m being a jerk and I have to tell him. I always told him that.

“He can tell me that on the radio as well, but it’s been going really well lately. Last few years I tried to be the engineer and he tried to be the driver.”

Max Verstappen to defend his title in 2022

Verstappen became the world champion in the most controversial fashion. Mercedes were furious with the way the FIA decided to end the race in Abu Dhabi.

Max Verstappen led for more laps this season than every other driver combined 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pTYK9c8ibo — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) December 19, 2021

Now with a huge 2022 regulation coming in, Verstappen and Red Bull would be eyeing to have a perfect car for 2022. Along with Mercedes, there would be added pressure from teams like Ferrari, McLaren or even Alpine.

As the new regulations aim to spice up the competition in the grid. Therefore, it would be interesting to witness how the whole grid prepares for the competition next year.

