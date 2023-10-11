Aston Martin Boss Finally Focuses On Lance Stroll’s Weakness Amid Failure Against Fernando Alonso

Mike Krack has finally decided to open up on the weaknesses Aston Martin has and he admits it revolves around Lance Stroll, as per AS. Apart from their developmental issues, Stroll has been their primary headache as the Canadian driver has been incredibly slow, compared to his legendary teammate, Fernando Alonso.

Advertisement

Coming into 2023, Stroll has massively disappointed the fans and experts with his performance. Despite having a fairly quick AMR23 at his disposal, he has not been able to utilize it as well as Alonso. The Spaniard was competing for the podium places, whereas Stroll struggled to finish in the points.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lance_stroll/status/1685704764342816768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

This has been hurting Aston Martin massively in the Constructors’ championship since they have not been firing on all cylinders, in terms of their driver pairing. Meanwhile, the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren have both their drivers performing optimally.

Krack finally addressed the burning issue

As Alonso has been the only person primarily helping Aston Martin in the championship, Krack decided to address the issue. Talking about this, he said to AS, “At the start of the season it was closer and now the gap is a little bigger. We need to understand why.”

He added, “He has lost a bit of competitiveness. We have clues as to what Lance is talking about, but we have to make the changes to see if he improves or not.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AstonMartinF1/status/1711088224938975415?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Admittedly, the recent race in Qatar saw an exact image of how Alonso has been massively superior compared to Stroll. It showed how the Spanish driver has been better on all fronts, when put up against Stroll in equal machinery.

Advertisement

How did Fernando Alonso overpower Lance Stroll in Qatar?

The recently concluded race in Qatar saw Alonso showing better physicality than Stroll despite being 42 years old. At a time when the Canadian repeatedly failed to keep his car on track and was penalized heavily for his track limit violation, Alonso finished the race in P6, earning the team valuable eight points.

This happened despite the fact that the Asturian suffered from a semi-burn mid race, due to the extreme heat. Admittedly, Stroll also suffered from physical issues, however, his actions threw him out of the points and led to Nico Rosberg slamming him.

Currently, Fernando Alonso stands in P4 in the driver’s championship with 183 points. Compared to him, Lance Stroll is in P10 with 47 points.