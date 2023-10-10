F1 Champion Mocks Lance Stroll “Excuse” Despite Aston Martin Driver Stumbling Into Medical Van

Nico Rosberg has recently slammed Lance Stroll for his complaints on the track limits as the former Mercedes star did not like the “excuse” from the Aston Martin driver. The 2023 Qatar GP saw numerous drivers complain about the extreme heat during the race, as per Crash.net.

Advertisement

This heat caused multiple drivers to feel nauseous, uneasy and Stroll was among them. Therefore, the Canadian driver cited this as the reason for his track limit violation which in the end jeopardized his race.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/QuickStopF1/status/1710351360133153261?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Aston Martin star also objected to the rule fortified by the FIA on track limits. He was not impressed with this as he believes this was not a suitable condition to race in along with his post qualification antic, and was backed by his team boss Mike Krack.

Rosberg did not like Stroll’s excuse

Stroll, talking about the race condition in Qatar, stated that the situation was beyond normal at the Lusail Circuit. He emphasized how he was on the verge of passing out during the race and had blurry vision.

The Canadian driver blamed this reason for losing out on track limits. This left the German former driver hugely unimpressed. Talking about this, Rosberg said to Sky Sports as per Crash.net, “I mean, I believe him that is just crazy, crazy difficult out there.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AstonMartinF1/status/1711088224938975415?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following this, he added, “But, nevertheless, all the other drivers managed to do without penalties – or many of them – especially the best ones out there today. So it’s not really an excuse, I think, to still have so many mistakes to get the penalties that he did.”

Advertisement

How extreme was the Qatar GP?

The 2023 Qatar GP saw one of the most extreme races this season. This was due to the unbearable heat the drivers faced during the humid weather. Multiple drivers complained about this including Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant, etcetera.

While Ocon felt nauseous and vomited inside his helmet, Stroll felt uneasy. Albon on the other hand sought medical attention and Alonso had a semi burn in his hand.

As this has become a grueling concern, the FIA took note of the situation. In doing so, they promised to take action for the well being of the drivers and consider changes in the wake of the race.