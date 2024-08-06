mobile app bar

Aston Martin Denies Any Announcements Surrounding Adrian Newey’s Signing

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Credits: IMAGO HochZwei

Adrian Newey has long been linked to signing a contract with Aston Martin. And a recent report suggested that the legendary aerodynamicist has finally put pen to paper with the Silverstone-based team. However, per a new update on X (formerly Twitter), Aston Martin has denied such claims.

The report from AutoSprint claimed that although Newey has chosen to work with Lawrence Stroll’s team, his contract with Red Bull prevents an official announcement until September. Newey’s deal with Aston Martin is reportedly four years long and includes significant control over the project.

It is also reported that Aston Martin’s extensive investment in their facilities and exclusive partnership with Honda were key factors in Newey‘s decision. However, a recent post from Thomas Maher claims otherwise. Maher quoted the team saying;

“The Aston Martin Aramco F1 team is a very appealing project with Lawrence Stroll’s vision, a state-of-the-art new Technology Campus, and existing partnerships with Aramco and Honda. Many high-profile individuals across all areas of the team are linked to the project but we don’t have anything to announce.”

But this isn’t the first time personnel from Aston Martin have denied such claims concerning Newey.

Aston Martin has previously denied offering Newey a lucrative deal

The rumors of Newey possibly leaving Red Bull at the end of 2024 came to light during the supposed conflict within the team surrounding Christian Horner due to an internal power struggle. And there were rumors that Stroll was the first to approach Newey with a handsome deal during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

The offer from Stroll was reported to be close to $100 million for multiple years. However, soon after, during the Japanese Grand Prix weekend, Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack denied that Newey had been offered such a lucrative deal.

“No, no,” Krack denied when asked about the $100 million offer to Newey as reported by motorsport.nextgen-auto.com. “We have a very strong technical team with Dan (Fallows), Tom (McCullough), Luca (Furbatto), and Bob Bell recently joined us. So we are quite happy with what we have at the moment.”

Fernando Alonso was also asked the same question but he chose to dodge the question by saying that he is only focused on his driving.

