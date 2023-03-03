HomeSearch

F1 FP1 Results Bahrain GP 2023: Sergio Perez Leads the First Session of Practice in Sakhir

Samriddhi Jaiswal
|Published 03/03/2023

Credits: Twitter

The F1 season has begun with the opening day of practice at the Bahrain International circuit. Drivers have returned to the track to test their car’s performance before they head into qualifying on Saturday.

The champions of the 2022 season, Red Bull led the time sheets with Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin chasing them in the timesheets.

Fernando Alonso had set the fastest time when the practice session began. Although his lap time was soon beaten by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz had almost ended his practice run with a big spin on medium tyres at Turn 9 of the track. This could have been a result of the Scuderia running the car too low and jumping over the kerb.

In overall practice performance, Mercedes’ performance did not improve with the Silver Arrows opting to stick with the medium tyres.

In the latter part of the practice session, Aston Martin made a few changes to Alonso’s car which saw him jump back to second. The Spaniard was only 0.438s off the pace of Perez.

F1 FP1 Results Bahrain GP 2023

DriverTeam Time
Sergio PerezRed Bull1:32.758
Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.438
Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.617
Lando NorrisMcLaren+1.407
Charles LeclercFerrari+1.499
Lance StrollAston Martin+1.540
Kevin MagnussenHaas+1.644
Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo+1.817
Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo+1.931
Lewis HamiltonMercedes+2.159

