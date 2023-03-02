Fernando Alonso Refutes Ted Kravitz’s ‘Instant Success to Aston Martin’ Comment for Bahrain Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso, with Aston Martin’s 2023 car, made impactful appearances during the pre-season testing in Bahrain. Many believe the Silverstone-based team has finally found their muse in Formula 1 and could be a dark horse in 2023.

According to the top F1 experts, they could even overtake Mercedes in the final classification of the championship. Ted Kravitz, one of the Skysports presenters, even said on the final test day that Alonso would have won a podium if there had been a race last weekend instead of testing.

However, the Spaniard is playing down that level of hype. He claims that Aston Martin would not be above the level of the top three teams in only one winter window.

Round the final corner. He’s waited 3584 days to see the chequered flag first again. FERNANDO ALONSO. WINS. THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX. pic.twitter.com/lVkxQqcEvu — Tom Bellingham (@TomP1Bellingham) February 27, 2023

One and a half good days are not enough for championship contention, says Fernando Alonso

Alonso talks about how his spell with Aston Martin is being estimated at a level that could make them good enough for instant podiums. However, the two-time world champion wants to be humble about it and say the Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes trio are still ahead.

“We will give our best in the race, but that’s not the target for us(talking about a prospective podium in Bahrain), to be honest,” Alonso said. “I think we need to keep learning about the car. Only one day-and-a-half or two days of testing in a new car or package.”

He also points out how the previous year’s top three sides were at a level beyond the others. At times only seven cars were completing the entire laps of races, all of which belonged to that trio. Therefore, he thinks breaking that ceiling is a tough task.

I can’t say anything about Aston Martin

The hype around Aston Martin is getting exciting for everyone to watch them live on the track. In the latest episode of Beyond the Grid, Leclerc was asked about his opinion on the Silverstone-based team.

The Monegasque replied that he wants the competition enhanced by Aston Martin matching their hype. However, he is unsure about their actual capabilities.

Considering all their setup and fuel load in Bahrain was unknown, it’s hard for him to judge their current rise. So, only a Grand Prix appearance will tell him their actual strength in 2023.

