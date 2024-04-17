Aston Martin Hope to Whip Up Red Bull-Like Storm With Honda

Aston Martin and Honda are all set to collaborate from 2026, the year F1 introduces new regulations. According to F1 expert Giedo van der Garde, the collaboration will bring success for the Silverstone-based outfit thanks to the Japanese manufacturers’ know-how and their recent successful stints with Red Bull.

The partnership received a further boost after the British team confirmed that they had extended Fernando Alonso’s contract till the end of 2026. With his extension, Alonso will once again work with Honda, with whom he shares a frustrating past.

Alonso worked with Honda during his second McLaren stint. While working with Honda, the Spanish driver labeled their power unit as a “GP2 engine” during the 2015 Japanese GP and embarrassed them on the global stage.

Nevertheless, both parties seem to have kept the past behind them and are gearing up to work together again, as per Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe. Both Alonso and Honda would need to work with each other if they are to achieve success together, and Van Der Garde is confident that their partnership will succeed.

Speaking about this, he said in DRS: The Race Show podcast, “He is in a good place there, the team trusts him completely. He is the team leader, he had a great year last year, a little less so this year. He knows Honda is coming.”

Honda wants the best driver line-up

When Honda join forces with Aston Martin in 2026, they will hope that the Silverstone-based outfit has the best driver line-up on the grid. Aston Martin have confirmed that Fernando Alonso will be one of those two drivers, but are yet to reveal his partner.

As things stand, Lance Stroll’s performances at Aston Martin have faced immense criticism. The Canadian has failed to meet expectations and continues to underperform when compared to Alonso by a huge margin.

While Stroll is expected to keep his seat until the end of the next season, things could change from 2026 onwards. Honda could add more pressure on Aston Martin to part ways with Stroll if the Canadian does not prove his mettle. A driver who Honda could push for is Yuki Tsunoda since they have a strong relationship with the Japanese driver.