Aston Martin Kills False Narrative Surrounding Fernando Alonso: “It May Be True, But..”

Throughout his illustrious career in F1, Fernando Alonso has managed to make a reputation for himself as a driver who’s extremely difficult to work with. However, in a recent report by GQ Magazine, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack claims that it is not the case.

Krack said, “I keep hearing that Fernando is a very difficult person to work with. It may be true, But I have to say that I haven’t seen it yet.” On the contrary, Krack appreciates the motivating and positive mindset that Alonso brings along with him.

Pedro de la Rosa, ambassador for the British team, weighed in on the issue as well and explained the reason behind these popular opinions. De la Rosa explained that Alonso extracts the absolute best from himself and also expects everyone around him to do the same.

This is the main reason why he may come off as someone who’s too demanding. However, De la Rosa assured, “If you give it your all, it is easy to work with him.” He further claims that Alonso is an extremely intense person – a winner at heart.

Another aspect of Alonso that de la Rosa pointed out is the leadership qualities displayed by the 42-year-old. The former F1 driver explained that Alonso is the type of leader who shows everyone how things are done and leads by example.

The secret behind the success of Fernando Alonso

Even though Alonso is well known for the rivalries that he has created throughout his career, it is also a fact that he’s left good impressions at many of the places he’s been involved with. The Spaniard is having a similar experience at Aston Martin right now, especially due to the unprecedented results that he has brought to the team.

Alonso claimed that he’s always been admired by the people at various teams he’s been at. However, with Aston Martin, he feels more loved than ever. Alonso claims that the team almost treated him like a leader for their brand new project when he got involved with them.

This would be quite in contrast to his time at, for example, McLaren, when the two-time world champion was often seen getting into arguments and heated exchanges with his own team. The positive dynamics present in his current collaboration with Aston Martin may be the secret behind his unprecedented success at the age of 42.