Charles Leclerc Leads the Choir of Tifosi to Sing Birthday Song for Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz turned 30 today and there could be no better place for him to celebrate than Monza — Ferrari’s home — where he got an overwhelming reception from the Tifosi ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari fans in the grandstand sang the “Happy Birthday” song for Sainz in Italian led by his teammate Charles Leclerc, who has become quite a fluent Italian speaker over the years. But before the crowd started singing, Sainz shared just how special it was for him to spend this day in Italy.

“Yeah, a very special birthday you know, to be here [in Italy] turning 30 in front of all the Tifosi… I don’t know if to do it in Italian or English but yeah, I feel very lucky to be here in this position and I’m going to enjoy the day”, Sainz said during the Grand Prix buildup and the Drivers’ Parade.

Happy birthday, Chilli! ️ Charles Leclerc joins the Tifosi singing to Carlos Sainz #F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/bo1X0Lki6E — Formula 1 (@F1) September 1, 2024

However, what makes this year’s celebration even more special and emotional for the Spaniard is the fact that this was the last time he was racing at Monza as a Ferrari driver.

When asked what would be the perfect gift he could give to the Tifosi, Sainz hinted at a possible 1-2 finish for the team and he even jokingly suggested that being the birthday boy, maybe Leclerc would let him take the top spot if the situation came to pass in the race.

But that’s not the only warm reception he got on his special day. Earlier in the day, some of his fans gathered around outside the hotel where he was staying for the weekend and stuck some heartfelt wishes and messages for him on the gate and along the entrance area of the hotel.