“You’re not going to be disappointed!”: Alpine F1 team’s graphic designer drops a big hint about their 2022 car livery

Alpine F1 team’s graphic designer Sean Bull teases a completely different color scheme for the livery of their 2022 car.

The 2022 season is just around the corner and it’s time for teams to show the cars they have been working on over the winter break. Till now, we’ve seen three teams reveal their cars to the world.

Haas and Red Bull were the first two outfits to unveil their 2022 challengers but fans were left disappointed as they just showcased their new livery on a dummy car. However, earlier this week Aston Martin gave fans a complete view of their new car, with an excited new livery.

Seven more teams are scheduled to have car launch events over the course of the next few weeks. Among them is Alpine, a team has generated plenty of buzz in terms of their new car.

Alpine have gone through a major management shake-up coming into the 2022 season. Former Aston Martin/Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer joined the Enstone based outfit ahead of the new campaign.

Alpine now have an amazing color palette to work with, says Sean Bull

Also joining the French team will be BWT, a company that’s known for using the bright and vibrant pink colors on the cars they’ve sponsored over the years. As a result, fans are excited to see how Alpine will use the new sponsors and car designs and adapt it to their car.

On his Instagram story, Alpine’s graphic designer Sean Bull offered fans some idea about the new livery of his team’s car. He wrote, “You all ready for some Miami/vaporware/AESTHETIC/blade runner vibes this year?”

Introducing BWT Alpine F1 Team. We’re proud to combine forces with BWT to drive sustainability around the world using the shared global platforms of Formula 1 and the automotive industry. Click below to read more 🔗

#BWT #BestWaterTechnology #ChangeTheWorldSipBySip — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) February 11, 2022

“We now have an amazing color palette to to work with combining our blue with the BWT pink. You’re not going to be disappointed.”

Alpine will reveal their A522 to the world on February 21st. Their launch event takes two days before F1 teams hit the tracks for pre-season testing in Barcelona.

The French team also announced that BWT are going to be their title sponsors this season. As a result, they will be officially known as ‘BWT Alpine F1 team’.

