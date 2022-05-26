“Aston Martin seems more worried about having big names”– Mick Schumacher rumoured to replace Sebastian Vettel in 2023

Mick Schumacher can replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin as the four-time world champion is reportedly not in a happy alliance.

Sebastian Vettel joined Aston Martin in 2021, a side with lots of promises, and had P4 (as Racing Point )in the constructors’ standings in 2020. So, a veteran like Vettel in Aston Martin caused massive excitement.

However, the partnership between the two sides hasn’t been up to the mark. Though Vettel has not been like his former self, he has still put in decent performances.

Whereas, Aston Martin has done poorly in giving Vettel a good car. Therefore, it would be unfair on Vettel to keep at the equal blame. Nevertheless, a report by Motorsport Italy claims that Vettel can be replaced at Aston Martin next year.

And his probable replacement could be none other than his godson in F1- Mick Schumacher. The second-generation driver from the Schumacher family has always seen Vettel as his mentor.

According to https://t.co/ieSx5q6z8x, Aston Martin would consider Mick Schumacher as a candidate to replace Sebastian Vettel *if* the 4-time champion were to leave the team. — F24 (@Formula24hrs) May 26, 2022

But this time, he could be replacing the former world champion. Currently, Schumacher is in Haas and is yet to score a point in his career after 26 race starts. A stat which is not looking good on his familiar legacy in the sport.

Also read: F1 Twitter reacts to Sebastian Vettel chasing down robbers on scooter at Spanish GP

F1 Twitter baffled by Sebastian Vettel replacement report

Meanwhile, on Twitter, the report hasn’t got a pleasing response. Many see Aston Martin only going for big names rather than building a team. On the other hand, many feel that Schumacher is not ready and should stick with Haas.

Aston seems more worried about having big names than building a good car/team. — The Sector 4 F1 Podcast (@Sector4_F1) May 26, 2022

It won’t be good for Mick to be in a team that has a daddy’s boy . He should stick with @HaasF1Team & use Kevin to develop. — wasiF1 (@wasiFormula1) May 26, 2022

That would literaally be the worst lineup on the grid — sp1 (@milnsp1) May 26, 2022

Though, Motorsport Italy isn’t considered among the greatest of sources. But there isn’t any deniability that Vettel is certainly not happy with his current resources.

Also read: Sebastian Vettel on why he’s vocal about climate change