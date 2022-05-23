“Next level inspector Seb” – F1 Twitter reacts to Sebastian Vettel chasing down robbers on scooter at Spanish GP

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel reportedly chased down robbers on a scooter in Barcelona after he got his bag stolen.

Sebastian Vettel has always lived up to his reputation of being ‘Inspector Seb’ on the F1 paddock. But with the latest incident during the Spanish GP weekend, he proved that he could be the inspector even off the track.

The German driver got caught up in the unsavoury incident after Sunday’s Spanish GP. A major Catalan publication El Periodico reported that Vettel had his bag stolen through a car window.

In an attempt to track down his stolen bag, Vettel used a GPS signal from the AirPods headphones that were in the bag. He used the Find my iPhone app to find out where they were.

After lodging a complaint with the Catalan police, Vettel went against their advice to track down the robbers on a scooter.

He was successful in doing so using the GPS. He reached a shop where the headphones were found inside a vase of flowers, seemingly dumped by the robbers.

Police are still looking out for the thieves who have hold of Vettel’s ‘personal documents’.

F1 twitter reacts to Inspector Sebastian Vettel

F1 twitter recalled previous incidents of the German driver being the inspector. The fans did not have a satisfying weekend as Vettel finished P11 outside of points on Sunday.

Oh shit, here we go again. pic.twitter.com/4FwO9nGZDB — THE Best Pinned Tweet! (@MrHemJ) May 23, 2022

Not as badly robbed as Charles — Prids Pridmore (@pridspridmore) May 23, 2022

Conclusive proof that Android is better than iPhone. 💯 — Traverse1010🧭 (@Traverse1010) May 23, 2022

hamilton was also robbed in abu dhabi — Roger🔫✨ (@thesebiscuits07) May 23, 2022

