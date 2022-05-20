“There is not much downforce on the moon”– Sebastian Vettel on why he’s vocal about climate change

Sebastian Vettel funnily argues that there is not much downforce on the moon for an F1 race; so he is vocal about climate change.

The four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel in recent years has raised his voice on several issues. One of the prominent causes is climate change.

The German race driver has also confessed that he is in a huge Hamlet dilemma whether to be in F1 or not to be as it also somewhere harms the climate.

Even though, F1 and FIA have promised reforms and vow to go carbon zero by 2030. Vettel claims that the actions are not enough. Now, ahead of the Spanish GP, Vettel was asked why he is so vocal against climate change.

🗣 “I’m surprised we go to a place that’s not going to be there in 50 years’ time and everybody acts and carries on business as usual” Sebastian Vettel says his feelings about renewable energy and climate change do make him question his position as a Formula 1 driver 👇 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 13, 2022

“How can you ignore, even if you don’t care? You don’t have that luxury anymore to not care,” replied Vettel. “It’s something we cannot run away from. Unless you want to race on the moon…there is not much downforce on the moon!”

“I should not be alone”: Sebastian Vettel

Vettel remarks that he is often surprised when people ask why such topics are so important to him. He claims that everyone should be bothered about it and not just a minority.

“I feel I shouldn’t be the exception, we should all feel like this. Because it is already impacting on all of us today. I often get the question: ‘Why is this important to you?’ This is not important to me. This is important to all of us, and I don’t see why it cannot be.”

Apart from Vettel, his contemporary Lewis Hamilton is also a big advocate of environmental preservation. He has also tried to put focus on the conspicuous effects of climate change.

The Briton a couple of years ago also sold his private jet to cut down on his carbon emissions. Moreover, he has also cut down on cars in his garage with the same belief.

