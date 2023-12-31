Aston Martin Taking Up Half of Max Verstappen’s $6.4 Million Car Collection Proves His Loyalty to British Team

Being an F1 driver, Max Verstappen’s love for fast cars is no secret. However, what is astonishing to note is that the 26-year-old has a car collection that is worth $6.4 million. Dive a little deeper and you’ll find that his garage boasts of a special Aston Martin collection. They may be his rivals on the track, but his trusted speedsters on the road.

Max Verstappen owns four Aston Martins. That includes the James Bond car, DB11, a 2018 Vantage, a DBS Superleggera, and of course, Adrian Newey’s proud creation, the Valkyrie. While the other three, as per Crash.net, cost a combined $710,000, the Valkyrie alone costs $2.7 million.

Despite the extravagant costs of these Aston Martin beasts, it is highly unlikely that Verstappen paid for them out of his own pocket. That is because until recently, Aston Martin was one of the major sponsors of the Red Bull Racing F1 team. While that partnership has ended and the British automaker is a direct rival in F1 now, Verstappen continues to flaunt their supercars in his garage.

Its safe to say that Verstappen remains loyal to Aston Martin, despite becoming on-track rivals. He hasn’t forgotten about their partnership, and continues to cherish the amazing cars that he received from the British automakers.

To be fair, Max’s love for Valkyrie finds its place in his contribution to its making. The Dutchman drove it during its developing stages and gave crucial feedback to see it become what it is today.

Today, he might have a garage worth $6.4 million, but he began his collection with a humble car. That’s right, despite being the son of a former F1 driver, Verstappen did not have a head-turner to start with.

The car Max Verstappen started his collection with

Apart from being the son of an ex-F1 driver, Verstappen was also an F1 driver himself before he was eligible to drive on public roads. The Dutchman became the youngest ever F1 driver to join the grid at 17 years of age, a record that is slated to stay till eternity owing to F1’s rule change that allows drivers over 18 years of age to participate in the championship. This just goes on to prove that he could have had a supercar to kick-start his collection.

However, his parents gifted him a Renault Clio. The F1 sensation proudly drove a car that today costs anywhere between $13,000 and $24,000. In an older interview, he admitted to not being able to take it for a spin too often as he was a minor when he received the gift. Later, he painted his yellow Clio grey.

Despite his limited experience with the Renault, he unsurprisingly mastered its drive. So much so that he once left his father, Jos, gasping for breath. Jos was on the edge of his seat the whole time and let out a few expletives while interviewing his son as he took a lap of the Monaco street circuit almost a decade ago.

Verstappen secured his driving license in 2015. He registered his first race win in 2016 at the Spanish GP. The future 3-time world champion only found it appropriate to celebrate with the purchase of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS. That started his obsession which has now reached a valuation of $6.4 million.