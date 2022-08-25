Aston Martin boss claims 32 GP winner Fernando Alonso sees title winning potential in Silverstone based team

Mike Krack believes that Fernando Alonso will see out Aston Martin’s five-year plan to challenge for titles

Fernando Alonso is set to join Aston Martin from 2023 onwards. The Spaniard will replace four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who announced his retirement from the sport.

Team Principal Mike Krack has said that he expects Fernando Alonso to see out Aston Martin’s five-year plan. He is also confident Fernando will be able to win his long-awaited 3rd World Championship.

The Spaniard will leave Alpine to drive for Aston Martin from next season. Aston Martin will be the fourth team he will drive for in Formula 1. He previously tried to win a championship with McLaren and Ferrari but missed out by the smallest of margins.

The Silverstone-based team set out a five-year plan to challenge for championships when it joined the F1 circus back in 2021. Three years into the project, it seems the team is far from the goal their ambitious team owner, Lawrence Stroll, set.

Fernando Alonso not being a minimum 5 time world champ is a tragedy. — YoJam🧡⚒️🧪 (@y0jamm) August 21, 2022

Also Read: Damon Hill questions if Fernando Alonso and his $2.9 Billion worth new boss will be a good match

Fernando Alonso sees potential in Aston Martin, says team principal Mike Krack

Mike Krack, team principal of Aston Martin, claims that Fernando Alonso sees potential in the Silverstone-based team. Aston Martin poached Alonso from rivals Alpine after the Spaniard failed to agree with the terms with the Enstone-based outfit.

While speaking to the media, Mike Krack stated: “He [Alonso] sees big potential in this team, in what we are doing, in how we are changing our infrastructure. We are recruiting very good people”.

“Big potential” is a term often in association with Aston Martin. The team recruited high-profile staff from the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes, including Red Bull head of Aerodynamics, Dan Fallows. Whether the Silverstone-based team will deliver on the potential remains to be seen.

Despite all the reservations, the Alonso-Aston Martin partnership is a highly anticipated one.

Also Read: 41-year old Fernando Alonso may stay in F1 until he adds another Championship under his belt