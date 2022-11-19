“At 7 am my phone was ringing, I looked at it and saw Helmut Marko’s name”: Sebastian Vettel tells how he once ignored Red Bull chief’s call

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team driver Sebastian Vettel (center) of Team Germany speaks with Red Bull racing advisor Helmut Marko (left) and Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen (right) of Team Netherlands before the start of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The German race driver is at the final step of his career. After Sunday, he will be forever gone from Formula 1 as a driver. The thought is already too overwhelming for the fans and those with whom Vettel worked.

Before his last dance, Vettel talked about several aspects of his F1 career. And surely there is all the time for him to tell about his memorable days.

Vettel had a 15-year-long career in F1, in which he spent considerable time with Red Bull, especially in his formative years. Therefore, he has several tales from those years to tell.

Also read: Alpine boss threatened Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon with replacement after Brazil GP

How Sebastian Vettel avoided Helmut Marko’s calls

The four-time world champion reveals how when he was in his F3 days. He once avoided an early call by the Red Bull chief Helmut Marko. Something bold of him to do back then.

“I remember during the F3 times, at 7 am my phone was ringing, I looked at it and saw Helmut Marko’s name and thought: no I am calling him later,” said Vettel.

It’s not the first time Vettel talked about Marko’s early morning calls. In 2019 also remarked how troubling Mrako’s 7 am calls were for him, in which the Austrian used to d nothing but ask how they were doing.

Last Dance in Abu Dhabi

On Saturday, Vettel entered into his last-ever qualifying. In response, the German gave an electrifying performance and got himself to Q3 with a sub-par Aston Martin.

On Sunday, he will start the race from P9 and surely push hard for a decent finish. His car showed a decent pace around the Yas Marina circuit, but it has limitations that Vettel can’t cover.

Sebastian Vettel, take a bow. Seb takes P9 in qualifying for the #AbuDhabiGP, signing off his last #F1 Saturday in style. #DankeSeb pic.twitter.com/6ztQjXqYrs — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) November 19, 2022

It would surely be a special ending for Vettel if he could finish on the podium. But seeing resources at his disposal, it seems like tough work considering Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez will fight for valuable points.

Also read: Sebastian Vettel feels ‘honored’ about former rival having special tribute helmet dedicated to him