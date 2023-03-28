“At Least Wait Till They Part Ways With Honda!”- Fans React to Red Bull Making Monumental Change to Base in Milton-Keynes

Right now, there is no other team in F1 as dominant as Red Bull. They won both the drivers’ and constructors’ world championships in 2022 and their 2023 season has gone off to a stellar start. Two 1-2 finishes in the opening two rounds points toward yet another one-sided season in favor of Red Bull.

It is an exciting time to be a Red Bull fan, not just because of the outfit’s on-track success, but because of how things are off-track. Earlier this year, they announced that they had signed a strategic partnership with Ford, which makes the American company their engine supplier since 2026.

New signs at Milton Keynes 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oni64QZLO2 — Dan – EngineMode11 (@EngineMode11) March 28, 2023

Ford partnered up with Red Bull powertrains to work with the Milton-Keynes-based outfit and sister team AlphaTauri from 2026 till at least the end of the 2030 season. During this reveal, Ford announced that they will be working on electric motor technology and power unit control software and analytics.

Red Bull officially introduce Ford to factory in Milton-Keynes

Earlier this week, Red Bull officially unveiled the Ford logo in their factory in Milton Keynes. The team’s engine department only showed the words ‘Red Bull Powertrains’ till now, but the Ford name also got added to the logo. This picture was shared on social media by a former Red Bull engineer, who goes by the name EngineMode11 on Twitter.

Jeez at least wait until they part ways with Honda — ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) March 28, 2023

As expected, fans reacted to the image with a great sense of intrigue and excitement. Ford is making a return to F1 after a long time, and with F1 growing immensely in America, it seems like the perfect time for them to make a significant investment in F1’s top team.

disrespect to honda 🤧 — Lúthien (@simplycola) March 28, 2023

Some fans, however, pointed out that Honda is still partnered with Red Bull. Whether this affects their existing partnership with the Japanese company is not clear, but they are supposed to be working together to maximize the power unit’s performance until 2026.

Fans gearing up for Ford vs Ferrari in F1

When the movie Ford vs Ferrari released in 2019, F1 fans could only wonder how a battle like the one showed in the film could feel like in their sport. Now, it could soon be turned into reality with Ford set to enter the sport in 2026.

Ferrari, the most successful team in F1 history has not won a championship since 2008 and Ford have tied up with an outfit that is dominating F1 currently. Which team will come out on top in this potential battle is yet to be seen.

A Charles Leclerc vs Max Verstappen battle that could be compared to the original Ford vs Ferrari storyline? That is something every F1 fan wants to see!