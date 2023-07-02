$635 Phone Call and an Arrest – How Michael Schumacher Landed His First F1 Seat With Jordan in 1991

Seven-time Drivers’ Champion Michael Schumacher made the most of his opportunity back in 1991 when he impressed the entire F1 paddock with his outstanding debut in Spa. After getting a seat with Jordan midseason following the arrest of one of their drivers, the German racer registered the team’s best qualifying of the season by qualifying a fantastic seventh.

It was rare for any new driver to step in midseason at that time as there was no drivers’ development program. However, since Schumacher’s manager, Willi Weber, had a fantastic relationship with Jordan team owner, Eddie Jordan, the 54-year-old was able to get a ride.

However, this did come at a massive cost. This is because Weber had to pay $635 just for phone calls to get in touch with Eddie.

How Michael Schumacher landed a race seat with Jordan?

Michael Schumacher’s book, Michael Schumacher The Edge of Greatness, provides a detailed account of how the legendary German driver landed his first F1 seat with Jordan. In August 1991, Schumacher and Willi Weber were attending a race at Nürburgring when the news came out that Bertrand Gachot, a racer driving for Jordan, was arrested.

Since the Jordan team did not have a driver at that point, Weber made the most of his relationship with Eddie to help Schumacher get a seat at the side. However, this was easier said than done as Eddie was holidaying in Spain at the time.

Speaking of the same, Weber said, “I think I spent about five hundred pounds ($635) on phone calls from my hotel at the Nürburgring. I searched for Eddie and then the negotiations began. I said, ‘Eddie, please give him a chance’. Eddie said, ‘But who is Michael Schumacher‘”.

Even though Eddie had no idea who Schumacher was at the time, he went ahead to sign the German because of the “good rapport” that he had with Weber. And Schumacher did not disappoint as in his very first and only race for Jordan, he secured their best qualifying finish of seventh. However, unfortunately for him, Schumacher had to retire on the first lap due to clutch problems.

Benetton controversially signed Schumacher from Jordan

Since Michael Schumacher was so impressive on his Jordan debut, all eyes were on this young prodigy. The Jordan team too was keen on signing the German driver on a full-time basis, having initially only agreed to give the 54-year-old a ‘chance‘ for one race following a deal with Mercedes.

However, Jordan’s plan to keep hold of Schumacher failed as the German driver signed for rivals Benetton after just one race. And this move unsurprisingly created a massive controversy. The Jordan team was furious as they felt betrayed and also went to the extent of resolving this matter in court.

The court eventually gave its decision in favor of Schumacher and Benetton. And for Schumacher, the decision to leave Jordan seems like one of the best decisions he made for his career.

After just three years with the team from 1991 to 1993, Schumacher went on to clinch his first of seven world championships with Benetton. And then he would repeat the feat once again the season after before going on to create history with Ferrari. At Ferrari, Schumacher scripted history as he won a record of five consecutive world championships from 2000 to 2004 to increase his tally to seven.