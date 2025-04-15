mobile app bar

Charles Leclerc and Girlfriend Alexandra Reunite to Put Cheating Rumors to Rest

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux arrive in the paddock ahead of Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on December 6th, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Formula 1 community on social media has been sent into a frenzy after rumors emerged that Charles Leclerc was cheating on his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux.

This rumor emerged after an anonymous person claimed on Instagram celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi that the Monegasque was with a “mystery woman” in Australia when his girlfriend was home in Monaco with their dog, Leo.

Although the individual never provided any evidence of the same, it did not matter for netizens, who flooded social media with all kinds of reactions. Although most did not believe this rumor, it seems that Leclerc and Saint Mleux still want to put it to rest at the earliest.

So, Saint Mleux has flown to Saudi Arabia with Leclerc ahead of the race this weekend per f1gossippofficial’s Instagram handle. The Instagram account posted a video of the two, with the caption, “Alexandra Saint and Charles Leclerc were filmed in Saudi Arabia, the couple was with Charles’ personal trainer, Andrea Ferrari”.

They seem to be relaxing at a resort before Leclerc gears up for the Saudi Arabian GP this weekend.

However, for Leclerc, it is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time that there have been accusations of infidelity against him. In fact, as it turns out, Leclerc met Saint Mleux while he was still in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend Charlotte Sine.

Moreover, per another post from f1gossippofficial’s Instagram handle, Leclerc and Sine only announced their breakup in December 2022, while the Monegasque driver had been following and liking Saint Mleux’s posts since November 2022. What made things uglier was that Saint Mleux and Sine are actually friends.

The rumors of Leclerc and Saint Mleux first dating began in early 2023 when they were first spotted at Paris Fashion Week together. Soon after, Leclerc confirmed that the two were dating. With Saint Mleux now joining Leclerc in Saudi Arabia, it is fair to say that their relationship is still going strong.

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

