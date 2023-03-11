“I’ve Lost It Already”: When Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen Gave an Epic Reaction to a ‘Neverending’ Question During a Presser; WATCH

May 7, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands talks with pole sitter Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco following qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have emerged as two of the shining stars in Formula 1 today. While Verstappen has already won two championships at just 25, Leclerc has also showcased his potential.

The Monegasque has gone toe to toe with the Dutchman, and the two have had some fantastic battles recently. While their ruthlessness and relentless desire to win is well known, not much is known about their hilarious personalities off the track.

The same was witnessed during a chaotic 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix presser. Verstappen and Leclerc were seemingly asked a ‘neverending’ question, to which they gave an epic reply.

Max Verstappen & Charles Leclerc give hilarious reply

Walter Koster, known to ask some of the lengthiest questions during press conferences, was at his best during the 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix presser.

As always, Koster once again provided a lengthy introduction before he asked his question. These introductions have become famous for how hilarious they often are.

During the 2019 Abu Dhabi GP, Koster began by telling Charles Leclerc how he has had more good races than bad ones. Koster then added that he was keen on focusing on the Monegasque’s bad races for his question.

As Koster went on and on to explain the different times that Leclerc has had a bad race, the Ferrari driver interrupted him and told Max Verstappen, who was seated beside him, “I have lost it already.”

Leclerc’s reply prompted Verstappen to burst into laughter. At this moment, Koster actually came to the point of asking his question. Koster asked,

“Now, my question to the pop star of Formula 1. What was your best race among your worst races? Can you give us, please, a ranking regarding your five not so good races, starting with the worst? I’m a polite person or man, please excuse this question, but I still hope for an answer.”

Verstappen was surprised by Koster’s long question and simply responded, “Wow”! Leclerc then hilariously added, “That was a long question. Congratulations!” The hilariousness of the presser did not end there as it took a while for Leclerc to understand the question.

Once the Monegasque understood what was asked, Verstappen interrupted and said, “Do you want him (Leclerc) to state (his top 5 races) for this year or for his whole career”.

Verstappen & Leclerc have contrasting starts to F1 2023 season

Returning to the 2023 season, Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen has made the perfect start to his title defence. The Dutchman dominated the season opener in Bahrain as he clinched the pole during qualifying and won the race after leading every lap.

However, the same cannot be said for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. The Monegasque was having a strong race until the last few laps of the Bahrain GP when his car suffered a power unit issue that forced him to retire from it.

