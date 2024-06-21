Another Link Between Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro Emerges as Friend Max Joins the Gossip

Rumors of Lando Norris dating a Portuguese model named Magui Corceiro have picked up a lot lately. In recent months, Corceiro has been spotted with the McLaren driver and this fueled rumors of them dating. The latest spark to this narrative is the common link between Corceiro, Norris, and the British driver’s friend, Max Fewtrell.

Corceiro recently celebrated her friend Pietra Pilao’s birthday, who as it turns out is Fewtrell’s girlfriend. @f1gossippofficial posted about the same on Instagram and highlighted this link between Norris and Corceiro.

Fewtrell is a former racing driver and has raced in the F4 and F3 categories. Currently, he has become a content creator and often engages in gaming alongside the McLaren man and streams on Twitch.

The Instagram fan account also highlighted how the birthday celebrations could have happened at Norris‘ house. The reason behind this theory is that Corceiro and Pietra clicked a photo in the same elevator where the Briton had clicked some pictures with his ex-girlfriend, Luisinha Oliveira.

This is another theory that has linked Magui Corceiro and Lando Norris as a couple. In the past two months, there have been many such instances that hinted at the possibility of the duo dating.

How multiple theories have fueled rumors of Lando Norris dating Magui Corceiro?

Corceiro recently went on a vacation to Porto in Portugal along with her friends. Fans noticed one of the videos on her stories had a familiar voice. They pointed out how the voice sounded quite similar to that of Norris. While there was no confirmation or any hint of the Briton being on that trip, there was a lot of chatter about the same.

Another similar observation came during the Miami GP when Norris finally won his maiden Grand Prix. Apparently, from one of Corceiro’s friends’ Instagram stories, it came to light that the Portuguese model was following the Miami GP race.

Meanwhile, one of their spottings together came in mid-April this year when Norris was spotted alongside Corceiro at a casino. Apparently, he also had his sister and his brother-in-law for company.

Despite several such meet-ups, neither Corceiro nor Norris have spoken anything officially about these dating rumors. Thus, all these theories are unconfirmed and speculative, as things stand.