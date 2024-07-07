Magui Corceiro Accidentally Confirms Romantic Relationship With Lando Norris

Portuguese model Magui Corceiro and McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. However, by liking a post on social media, Corceiro may have accidentally shed some more light on the same.

According to @f1gossippofficial’s Instagram, Corceiro recently liked a post of a fan, who seemed to be supporting the Portuguese model at a time when she has been receiving immense hate online. However, in their post, the fan also claimed that people are possibly jealous of Corceiro as she is dating Norris.

Although Corceiro did not explicitly state anything about her relationship status with Norris, this liking of a fan’s post may suggest that she does indeed have a romantic relationship with the McLaren driver. However, neither she nor Norris have officially confirmed anything about it.

Since F1 fans have often spotted Norris and Corceiro hanging out together recently, many believe that the two are dating. However, when asked about his relationship status with Corceiro, Norris claimed that they were just friends.

Social media theories leading to Norris and Corceiro’s relationship rumors

On top of the speculations and rumors, Norris and Corceiro don’t even follow each other on social media. As per f1gossippofficial’s Instagram handle, it is only recently that the Briton liked two of Corceiro’s posts.

The last time that the two were seen together was at a restaurant in Monaco. On that occasion, fans spotted Corceiro wearing one of Norris’ jackets.

However, when it comes to liking Corceiro’s posts, it may not mean much as Norris recently also liked a post of American actress Sydney Sweeney. Hence, the primary reason why fans believe that Norris and Corceiro are dating is not because of them liking each other’s posts, but because of how frequently they have met each other recently.

In the past few months, Norris and Corceiro have enjoyed multiple car rides together in Monaco. Moreover, they have also gone on a double date with Norris’ brother and his wife.

And that’s not it, as Corceiro also took some of her time off to follow Norris’ win in Miami from 4,000 miles away via her mobile phone. All these reasons seem to suggest that the two indeed do have a romantic relationship.