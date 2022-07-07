Austrian Grand Prix Live Stream, Telecast 2022 and F1 schedule- When and where to watch the race at Red Bull Ring?

Drivers will return to the track at the Austrian Grand Prix to be held between 8 and 10 July. Here’s how you can stream the live F1 action.

The Austrian Grand Prix will return this weekend with stands filled with the orange army to support Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Verstappen would be looking to increase his lead in the championship standings at the Red Bull Ring.

The Dutchman’s closest competitor in the standings is his own teammate Sergio Perez. Meanwhile, the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are parked at P3 and P4 with 138 and 127 points respectively.

Sainz took his maiden Grand Prix win at the Silverstone circuit last weekend and will be looking to climb the ladder to create a place for himself in the championship battle.

Leclerc would also be looking to get closer to his rival Verstappen while hoping that the Ferrari strategy does not ruin his race once again.

In the meantime, with improved pace and upgrades in Austria, Mercedes would also aim to get back at the top.

Here’s how you can catch the live action throughout the weekend.

When and where to watch the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix?

Here are the broadcasters and timings of the 2022 Austrian GP in different time zones:

UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE (BST) Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 Sky Sports F1 12:00 Friday Qualifying Sky Sports F1 15:30 Saturday FP2 Sky Sports F1 11:00 Saturday Sprint Sky Sports F1 14:30 Saturday Qualifying and Sprint highlights Channel 4 17:30 Sunday Race Sky Sports F1 13:55 Sunday Race highlights Channel 4 18:30

USA BROADCAST SCHEDULE (ET) Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 ESPN 07:30 Friday Qualifying ESPN 11:00 Saturday FP2 ESPN 06:30 Saturday Sprint ESPN 10:30 Saturday Race ESPN 09:00