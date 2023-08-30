Award-Winning Hollywood Hero Steve Carell Becomes ‘Honorary Member’ of Red Bull Team by Pledging Allegiance to Max Verstappen

It is not unnatural for celebrities to attend F1 races all over the world, especially in the United States. However, Steve Carell’s recent appearance in the Dutch Grand Prix shocked everyone in the paddock, as the renowned American actor arrived at Zandvoort only to support Max Verstappen, as he said to Sky Sports F1.

Advertisement

Carell, or the “boss” is an American actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer, and he is popular for playing the role of Michael Scott in The Office, one of the most popular sit-coms in the world. Because of his extreme popularity, there were shockwaves in the F1 paddock due to Carell’s presence.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkySportsF1/status/1695767998949187789?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

According to his own interview, Carell was enthralled to be in the Netherlands and experience his first Grand Prix at Zandvoort. Furthermore, he also got full coverage from most of the F1 teams given how popular he is all over the world.

Carell arrived in Holland for Max Verstappen

The Sky Sports F1 team got Steve Carell to stop for a short interview just before the race started. During the interview, there were lots of questions asked of the American star. Answering them, he revealed why he was in The Netherlands, and who he was rooting for in the F1 race.

The 61-year-old actor revealed that he was in the Netherlands for a family vacation. Coincidently, the Dutch GP was taking place at the same time, so he decided to travel to the paddock. Furthermore, he also revealed that he was an honorary member of the Red Bull team.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1696491637176680651?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, after this, Carell finally revealed whom he was rooting for at Zandvoort. When asked about it, he stated, “You have to root for the hometown boy, right? Otherwise, you’d be an idiot.”

Advertisement

Therefore, it is natural who received the ‘World’s Best Boss’ support during the race. Carell also praised the massive orange army that arrived at Zandvoort to root for Verstappen and called it an absolutely electric atmosphere.

Carell’s expectations on Las Vegas

Formula 1 is all set to visit Las Vegas this November for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. It will be the third American race on the calendar. Like several other people, Carell too, is excited for the event.

In the interview, when Carell was asked about how the atmosphere would be in Las Vegas during the race, he said that it would be different. He said, “Well everyone will be losing money gambling while the race happens. There will be slot machines at every seat, a very different vibe.”

However, it’s not sure if people will be losing money during the race, but Max Verstappen fans can certainly rejoice. This is all because the Las Vegas race will come with a dedicated grandstand only meant for fans of the two-time world champion, as reported by GP Fans.