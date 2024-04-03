mobile app bar

Ayao Komatsu Credits Guenther Steiner for Removing His Hesitancy Before Joining Haas: ”I Didn’t Take it Too Seriously”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Ayao Komatsu Credits Guenther Steiner for Removing His Hesitancy Before Joining Haas: ”I Didn’t Take it Too Seriously”

Credits: IMAGO / Motorsport Images

In a recent interview with revered F1 journalist Tom Clarkson for the Beyond the Grid podcast, Haas’ new team principal Ayao Komatsu revealed how he was approached to join the newly-formed side during the 2016 season. At first, the project did not convince the Japanese engineer. As a result, Komatsu wasn’t willing to join them. However, it was former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner that changed Komatsu’s mind.

Speaking of the same, Komatsu told Clarkson, “I didn’t take it too seriously because I’d never seen a new team performing, let’s say in a respectable manner. So, I wasn’t too interested but then I spoke with Guenther [Steiner].”

View on Website

Ayao Komatsu actually began his F1 career with Lotus/Renault. In 2012, he became Romain Grosjean’s race engineer and remained in that role till the end of the 2014 season when the team promoted him to chief racing engineer. But when Grosjean decided to leave the team for Haas in 2016, Komatsu followed suit, albeit after a bit of convincing from Steiner.

The 48-year-old revealed that after his chat with Steiner, the Italian-American was able to convince him about how different the project really was at Haas. An added impetus for the Japanese engineer was the fact that this would be his first opportunity to embark on a completely new project with a different team.

In the end, while the team’s performances on track have been inconsistent, to say the least, Komatsu’s decision to join them came as a blessing in disguise for him. As things turned out, the man who was responsible for getting him into the team was sacked by Gene Haas at the end of the last season, promoting Komatsu to the role of team principal.

Ayao Komatsu and his rise in F1

Ayao Komatsu gained prominence alongside Guenther Steiner with the help of Netflix’s critically acclaimed docuseries ‘Drive to Survive’. Often seen as Steiner’s right-hand man, Komatsu was a regular feature on the show with his no-nonsense attitude, thereby complementing Steiner’s explosive personality perfectly.

Despite this, Steiner was still effectively running the show, both on and off the cameras at Haas. But the last few seasons saw Haas suffer a massive downfall. Moreover, a reported internal power struggle with Gene Haas and Steiner seemingly resulted in the latter getting the sack at the end of the 2023 season.

View on Website

Almost simultaneously, Haas announced Komatsu as their latest team principal. 2024 has started off on a promising note for the team as they sit seventh in the Constructors’ Championship with four points to their name.

However, Komatsu isn’t promising a revolution. He understands that the team has a long way to go before they can start making inroads into the tight midfield battle on the grid.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these