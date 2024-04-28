Money Not a Problem as Haas Gear up for Oliver Bearman in Their Ideal Driver Lineup

Thanks to Nico Hulkenberg’s decision about his future, now Haas will also take part in the silliest of silly seasons. The American team will have to fill at least one side of the garage. With Kevin Magnussen’s contract also running out at the end of the current season, there might be a complete overhaul. However, the team wouldn’t want a repeat of the 2021 season when they employed two rookies. So, with Magnussen’s position secure for the time being, the one driver on Haas’s mind is Oliver Bearman. The young Brit has become the American team’s top priority to replace Hulkenberg.

Bearman impressed the entire Haas team in all of his FP1 appearances in 2023. And the 18-year-old carried on with the same at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP. The impressive one-off drive in Jeddah already put him in the driver market mix, now it might come to fruition. The F2 driver will also participate in several FP1 sessions for Haas and Ferrari this season.

It’s no secret, that the American team is grooming Bearman to take a full-time role at the team come 2025. Usually, in a crunch, Haas will not worry about the financial side of things while signing their possible replacements for 2025. Team Principal Ayao Komatsu revealed that in his conversation with RacingNews365.

However, he also highlighted Gene Haas makes the final call. “I put the fact, or opinion, to him, but he’s the owner. We have a very good dialogue, and he listens, but final say is Gene,” he said.

These discussions are finalized after taking into consideration the financial impact of the driver. Their pros and cons and ability to earn the team some points. Because every position in the championship equates to millions of dollars. Oliver Bearman will also be put through the scrutinizing process before Gene Haas makes the decision.

F1 journalist weighs in on the ‘Is Oliver Bearman F1 worthy’ debate

Oliver Bearman’s name was on everyone’s tongue after his weekend heroics in Saudi Arabia. He took the golden opportunity and left a long-lasting impact. Since his incredible P7 finish, many believe Bearman will become a name synonymous with F1.

This belief is slowly yet surely taking shape. At least according to rumors, as highlighted by F1 journalist Lawrence Barretto, Bearman is the favorite for the vacant Haas seat.

He has already impressed his future team with his output every time he’s got in the VF-23. Now, it seems they’re ready to put their faith in the 18-year-old. He’s expected to make the step up from F2 in 2025. Although his F2 campaign hasn’t gone according to plan with just two points in the opening three rounds.

Despite that, there is enough faith in Bearman’s abilities in the Kannapolis-based camp. If there are any lingering doubts they will be resolved in this year’s FP1 sessions he will be taking part in. As per all reports, it seems Oliver Bearman has made the most of his once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Now, all he can do is wait and prepare himself, especially his neck.