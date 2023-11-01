Backstage F1 Fan Casting: How F1 Fans Can Earn Upto $3,000 for Just Attending Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is one of the most anticipated races of the 2023 season. With the popularity of F1 continuing to increase in the United States, several expect the penultimate race of this season to be another huge success. F1 fans visiting the race can now also earn up to $3,000 for just making their presence felt.

Backstage.com is seeking talent from Las Vegas and is willing to pay fans a flat rate, starting from $500 to $3,000. They are hiring fans for three separate roles. Firstly, they are on the lookout for actors and performers. Any fan interested in this role needs to send a headshot of themselves.

The other roles they are hiring for are models and content creators. While any fan interested in these roles will be paid handsomely, they do need to arrange their own travel and accommodation. Moreover, it’s also ironic that the Las Vegas GP are looking to hire such fans when the tickets for the race are very expensive.

F1 expects to earn $1.3B from the Las Vegas GP

The tickets for the Las Vegas Grand Prix are one of the most expensive on the F1 calendar as they start at a price of $1,600. Along with the tickets for the event, the prices of the hotels have also skyrocketed.

As per Las Vegas Grand Prix’s official website, even the cheapest accommodation would cost approximately $200 for an individual. Meanwhile, there are several hotels such as Wynn Las Vegas who have also partnered with the event and are selling specialized tickets.

For example, Wynn is selling a Grandstand package that starts at $14,000. This package includes a four-night stay for two people in one of Wynn’s exquisite resort rooms. The package will also provide fans with two grandstand tickets for the three days of F1 action and will provide plenty of entertainment at the hotel.

Over the three days, some of the biggest names in the industry such as J Balvin, Major Lazer, and Mark Ronson will perform. Since all the hotels in the region have their own plans to entertain the fans for the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, F1 expects to earn a whopping $1.3 billion from the event.

Will the Las Vegas Grand Prix live up to the expectations?

Since F1 have spent more than $400 million to host the Las Vegas Grand Prix this year, the expectations are sky-high for this race. However, the disappointment has been the lack of ticket sales. Many fans such as Marina as a result believe that F1 have come up with a creative plan to make fans attend the Las Vegas GP as the ticket sales have been poor.

Similarly, other fans such as Jack also stated how it is “unbelievable” that F1 is “casting people as fans” for the Las Vegas GP. Since F1 is charging fans such a high amount for the Las Vegas GP, the race cannot disappoint.