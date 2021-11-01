F1

“Basking in the glory of the fourth oldest team”– Sauber may end its longtime relations with Ferrari as Audi and Porsche hunt for F1 veterans amidst 2025 interests

"Basking in the glory of the fourth oldest team"– Sauber may end its longtime relations with Ferrari as Audi and Porsche hunt for F1 veterans amidst 2025 interests
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Wanted to see him playing in T20 World Cup": Imran Tahir expresses disappointment over exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal from Team India squad in 2021 T20 World Cup
Next Article
“Magic Johnson this is bulls***!”: How the Lakers legend hilariously embarrassed Conan O’Brien in a game of ‘HORSE’
F1 Latest News
"Agree to disagree"– FIA have no issues with Fernando Alonso's reservations and vicious remarks against the body's integrity
“Agree to disagree”– FIA have no issues with Fernando Alonso’s reservations and vicious remarks against the body’s integrity

FIA Race Director Michael Masi accepts that he held discussions with the Formula 1 legend…