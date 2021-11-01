“Basking in the glory of the fourth oldest team”– Sauber may end its longtime relations with Ferrari as Audi and Porsche hunt for F1 veterans amidst 2025 interests

Sauber, currently partnered with Alfa Romeo, may end its longtime relations with Ferrari’s sister company to align with Audi or Porsche.

Sauber has dealt a series of acquisitions reports, and they are done with the American interest of Michael Andretti. However, alone in Formula 1, they are not sustainable.

So, according to Blick, Porsche and Audi, indicating their F1 interests, by attending every 2025 engine meeting. They are in line to ally with Sauber, which could effectively end their long run partnership with Ferrari.

Since 2019, the Swiss team has adopted Ferrari’s sister company name Alfa Romeo to inject more funds. Both Porsche and Audi want to limit themselves to the engine supplies instead of becoming full-fledged constructors from the scratch.

So, there are only a few teams like Red Bull, Williams and Sauber who can entertain such interests in 2025. Sauber being the fourth-oldest team and having their wind tunnel is an attractive prospect for both parties.

Moreover, Sauber seeking more and more autonomy from Ferrari every year may even opt for the convincing offer.

The German driver quota in Sauber

With both companies being German, they may even hunt for the only German driver after Sebastian Vettel (who is at the dawn of his career), Mick Schumacher.

The 22-year-old driver is currently under Ferrari’s wing running on a Haas contract. But for the commercial interests of having a German driver for a German company is lucrative. So, if either of them goes to Sauber, Schumacher can be a prime target.

On the other hand, it could be a promising opportunity for the son of the seven-time world champion. Currently, Ferrari is fancying the effective services of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Both the drivers are young and if their ensemble remains as cooperative as the present date, it is unlikely for Schumacher to get his chance in Ferrari any soon.

Therefore, the venture by Sauber funded with German money can be a promising deal and an effective alternate for Schumacher under the new engine regulations.