“Beating Max is another story, it’s not going to happen”– Former Ferrari driver rules out Sergio Perez defeating Max Verstappen in same car

“Beating Max is another story, it’s not going to happen”– Felipe Massa rules out Sergio Perez beating Max Verstappen with Red Bull.

Red Bull hired Sergio Perez at the end of the 2020 season to reduce the gap between Max Verstappen and the second driver in the team to have consistent results.

However, the last few results by Perez is not satisfactory for Red Bull, and Felipe Massa advises that Perez has to be strong, as his teammate is solid.

“Maybe it has to do with concentration, I don’t know, but it is true that if you have a strong teammate, you have to be strong,” he told the Dutch branch of Motorsport.com.

“Sometimes you have to be happy and have fun to do your job optimally. Sergio has certainly had a harder time in recent races. He’s maybe a tenth or eight slower than Max.”

“But he could definitely be closer to it. He would be two or three tenths behind if he just enjoys it a bit more. Sometimes these things take some time, but I really hope he can get to that level soon.”

Beating Max Verstappen is impossible

Massa then talks about the Mexican sensation can close against Verstappen, but he can’t beat him, as the Dutchman is in a red hot form this year.

“We see him performing very well in the races as well, it’s just that sometimes he doesn’t start from the best position, which makes things a bit more difficult,” said Massa.

“But he can do better and has the talent to be much closer to Max. Beating Max is another story; it’s not going to happen. But he can do a great job when it comes to scoring points and driving fast lap times.” Perez current stands at P5 in the drivers’ championship race.