“He’s still only 23 years old”– Christian Horner is highly impressed with Max Verstappen’s form

“He’s still only 23 years old”– Christian Horner is highly impressed with Max Verstappen’s red hot form in 2021 that may lead to the championship.

Max Verstappen is currently closest to winning the world championship in his career than ever before. He has already won seven races this season and may bag a few more by the time the season ends.

Red Bull team principal seeing the brilliance coming out of the Dutch superstar, is highly impressed by his work and talks about amidst massive pressure, he still manages to bag results.

“Since the summer break, Max has been in great form. His pole lap at Spa, in difficult conditions, was phenomenal and gained us the points there,” Horner wrote in his column for the Red Bull official website.

“His performance under immense pressure in Holland and all the expectations placed on his shoulders was incredible. And in Monza, the way we worked as a team to get third place on the grid in qualifying and his drive in the sprint qualifying,” he added.

“Which got him second place that in turn became pole for the race, all while securing vital championship points, was very impressive.”

The win at home was surreal

Despite several moments of exceptional performances by Verstappen, the most memorable moment for Horner was Verstappen’s win at his own home earlier this month.

“I have to say, the way Max dealt with that was phenomenal. It’s worth remembering, whilst he has been in F1 for seven seasons he’s still only 23 years old. He kept his head and did not allow the pressure of the occasion to get to him.”

“Even after the race, he was measured and was not diving into the crowd. He handled that pressure and showed maturity way beyond his years. Many times you go to drivers’ home races and the expectation has been too much for them, but the way he handled it was impressive.”

Max Verstappen emerges and the crowd goes wild! It’s a sea of orange! 🧡#DutchGP 🇳🇱 #F1 pic.twitter.com/2W2P5l9B0G — Formula 1 (@F1) September 5, 2021

“It really was a tremendous event. I was staying in a motorhome as Max’s neighbour but he kept himself to himself and was straight on his PlayStation every evening, so I was pleased that Geri came with me, otherwise I wouldn’t have had anyone to talk to!”