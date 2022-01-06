“It’s only our second drivers who often have the biggest problems”– Red Bull chief thinks 2022 F1 car will bring problems for Sergio Perez

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko thinks that Max Verstappen doesn’t need many accommodations in driving, but Sergio Perez would need.

Sergio Perez had a difficult start to his time at Red Bull. However, the Mexican race driver elevated his performances in the latter part of the season.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner confessed that the optimization of Perez’s car led to the improvement in his performances. Now, coming into 2022, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko believes Perez will be having a tough time in 2022.

“The drivers have done some simulator work in the meantime, but of course the engineers are the ones doing the development,” Marko told Austrian broadcaster ServusTV.

“Max can drive a car that is quite unstable at the rear,” Marko said. “The car has to be as fast as possible, it doesn’t have to feel comfortable or pleasant. It’s only our second drivers who often have the biggest problems with that.”

Red Bull star expecting cars to be faster

In 2021’s last few weeks, Verstappen got to experience the 2022 cars, not in real life but in a simulator. At that moment, Verstappen was not that impressed but also mentioned that the next time he sees them, they will be much changed.

“It’s hard to say because I haven’t driven the new car yet, except in the simulator,” Verstappen explained. “In January and February I will do that again, but by then the car will be very different.”

Verstappen admits that the cars are considerably slower than the 2021 cars. However, he expects them to produce some exciting competition, and then the speed won’t matter for him.

“The cars are a bit slower, but I hope the races will be better, that we can overtake more and that the teams are closer together,” the 2021 World Champion added. “Then it doesn’t matter that you are a bit slower.”

